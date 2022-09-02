ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.85

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 25526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

