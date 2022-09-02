Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,087. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

