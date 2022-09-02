Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $152.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

