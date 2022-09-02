AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES opened at $25.85 on Friday. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AES by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AES by 1,223.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 35.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AES by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

