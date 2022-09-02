Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 5.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 103,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,525,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $739.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Agenus by 3,109.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385,029 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.