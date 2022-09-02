Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.31.

NYSE:A opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

