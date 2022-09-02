Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,196. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Agiliti’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

