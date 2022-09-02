Aisin Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aisin in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Aisin Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. Aisin has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

