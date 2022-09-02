Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 181,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,308,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. The company has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

