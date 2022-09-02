Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.16. 77,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,113. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

