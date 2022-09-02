Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Allstate by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Allstate by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $123.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.