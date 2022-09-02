Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $56.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00096056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00262502 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023310 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,321,541,209 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,260,853 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

