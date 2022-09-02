Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.33.

ATD opened at C$58.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

