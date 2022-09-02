Alium Finance (ALM) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Alium Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $20,203.69 and approximately $67,544.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alium Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,587.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.

About Alium Finance

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

Buying and Selling Alium Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alium Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alium Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.