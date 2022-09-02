AllianceBlock Market Cap Hits $10.35 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $189,292.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock.

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

