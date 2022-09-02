Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.