Alphr finance Market Cap Hits $31,625.39 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $31,625.39 and approximately $24,305.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.01334981 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827949 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015624 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
