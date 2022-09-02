Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.