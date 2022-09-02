Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,438,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after buying an additional 714,029 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,750,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,286,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,325,000 after buying an additional 344,238 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 1,576,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.91.

