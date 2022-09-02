Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.97. 380,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,476,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.