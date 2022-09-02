Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,583 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 48.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.97. 24,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,535. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.04.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

