Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.26. 402,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

