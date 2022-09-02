Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 207,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 532,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,309,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.