Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.