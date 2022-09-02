Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,938. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

