Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 880.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.30. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.