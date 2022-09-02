Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Raymond James lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

CATC stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 12,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,596. The company has a market cap of $568.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.47. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

