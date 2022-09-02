Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,139 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $130.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,137. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

