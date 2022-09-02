Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,559 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,082,000. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5,751.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,824,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

