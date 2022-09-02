Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,486 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

NYSE:STE traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.25. 2,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

