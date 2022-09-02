Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 19,229 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,229 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,676. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

