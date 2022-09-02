Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 6,065 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,784. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

