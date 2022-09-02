Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.13 ($0.05). 4,147,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,701,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.48 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of £19.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.46.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

