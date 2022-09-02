Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 177,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 773,469 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $23.54.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
