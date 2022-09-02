Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.71. 31,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,295,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.