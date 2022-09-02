Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,400 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

