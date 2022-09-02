Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $96.89

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 98.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 49.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $28,466,000.

Shares of BL opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

Get Rating

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

