Analysts Set Expectations for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $1.28 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.