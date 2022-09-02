Analysts Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) PT at $17.13

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $263,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.53 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

