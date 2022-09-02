Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 2nd (ADN, DNBBY, DNKEY, GBAR, INPOY, JSVGF, PDRDF, SVNLY, SWDBY, TD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 2nd:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from 167.00 to 161.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from 95.00 to 93.00.

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.60 ($9.80) to €10.20 ($10.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93).

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from SEK 101 to SEK 104.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 168 to SEK 176. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has C$103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$90.00.

