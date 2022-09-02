Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,390,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,000. Crypto 1 Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAOOW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 6,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,693. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAOOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.