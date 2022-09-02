Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,390,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,000. Crypto 1 Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.
Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:DAOOW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 6,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,693. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.
About Crypto 1 Acquisition
It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
