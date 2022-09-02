Anson Funds Management LP Acquires New Stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 252,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth $3,174,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $566,382,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $6,582,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $16,169,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEAT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

