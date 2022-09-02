Anson Funds Management LP Buys 26,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.06% of Switch worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Switch by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Switch by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Switch by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Switch by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. William Blair cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Switch Price Performance

Switch Dividend Announcement

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,200 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.