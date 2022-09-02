Anson Funds Management LP Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $34.38. 586,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,303,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

