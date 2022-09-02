Anson Funds Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $518,891,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $103.63. 36,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.