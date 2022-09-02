Anson Funds Management LP Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,731 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.20% of COMPASS Pathways worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

CMPS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.47. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $700.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.54. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

