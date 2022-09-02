Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPAQU. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,752,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $946,000.

CPAQU remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

