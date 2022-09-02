Anson Funds Management LP Invests $999,000 in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.17% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,077,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 868,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 209.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 559,736 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $5,110,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

IPOD remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Friday. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.