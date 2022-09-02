Anson Funds Management LP Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 84,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,780. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

