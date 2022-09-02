Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.45. 10,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,274 shares of company stock worth $5,406,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

